After a horror run in the recently concluded T20Is, New Zealand’s Ross Taylor rose to the occasion as he smashed a brilliant 109* off 84 balls against India during the first ODI on Wednesday at Seddon Park, Hamilton to help the hosts gun down a mammoth 348 and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. His brilliant knock comprised of 10 fours and four sixes.

NZ won the match by six wickets and 11 balls to spare. Taylor, who was awarded the Player of the Match felt that keeping the Virat Kohli-led side to under 350 gave them a ‘real chance’ at winning the game.

“It was nice to get across the line. Restricting them under 350 gave us a chance,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The veteran also felt that the left-right hand combination of him and stand-in skipper Tom Latham helped them target the short boundaries. The duo stitched a crucial 138-run stand for the fourth wicket to help the hosts get closer to victory.

“We were fortunate with the left-right hand combination and we were able to target the short boundary. Tom came in and took the pressure off me,” said Taylor.

Taylor took his time initially where he scored 33 runs off the first 35 balls. Of the next 38 balls, he scored 67 runs.

Taylor has now scored 871 runs at Seddon Park, the most of any NZ player at a single venue, a happy hunting ground for him.

“I told the boys that it’s like sleeping in your own bed, Southee said why don’t you take it around then the Seddon Park pitch around! It’s been a happy hunting ground for me. Hopefully, we can put up a good performance in the next game. It was nice to be there at the end after I got out thrice towards the end in the T20 series,” concluded Taylor.