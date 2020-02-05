After a horror run in the recently concluded T20Is, New Zealand's <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Ross-Taylor">Ross Taylor</a> rose to the occasion as he smashed a brilliant 109* off 84 balls against India during the first ODI on Wednesday at Seddon Park, Hamilton to help the hosts gun down a mammoth 348 and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. His brilliant knock comprised of 10 fours and four sixes. <p></p> <p></p>NZ won the match by six wickets and 11 balls to spare. Taylor, who was awarded the Player of the Match felt that keeping the Virat Kohli-led side to under 350 gave them a 'real chance' at winning the game. <p></p> <p></p><strong>ALSO READ: <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/india-vs-new-zealand-1st-odi-ross-taylor-century-ends-new-zealands-horror-run-against-india-india-com-3933071/">1st ODI: Taylor Ton Ends New Zealand's Horror Run Against India</a></strong> <p></p> <p></p>"It was nice to get across the line. Restricting them under 350 gave us a chance," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony. <p></p> <p></p>The veteran also felt that the left-right hand combination of him and stand-in skipper Tom Latham helped them target the short boundaries. The duo stitched a crucial 138-run stand for the fourth wicket to help the hosts get closer to victory. <p></p> <p></p>"We were fortunate with the left-right hand combination and we were able to target the short boundary. Tom came in and took the pressure off me," said Taylor. <p></p> <p></p>Taylor took his time initially where he scored 33 runs off the first 35 balls. Of the next 38 balls, he scored 67 runs. <p></p> <p></p><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-vw2c0b r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Taylor </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">has now scored 871 runs at Seddon Park, the most of any NZ </span>player at a single venue, a happy hunting ground for him. <p></p> <p></p>"I told the boys that it's like sleeping in your own bed, Southee said why don't you take it around then the Seddon Park pitch around! It's been a happy hunting ground for me. Hopefully, we can put up a good performance in the next game. It was nice to be there at the end after I got out thrice towards the end in the T20 series," concluded Taylor.