Ross Taylor scripted history on Monday as he became New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in the longest format of the game. Taylor began the second innings on the fourth day of the third Test at the SCG against Australia, needed 21 runs to arrive at the milestone. Soon after tea, he lofted Nathan Lyon down the ground for three and reached the feat which was met by a standing ovation from the crowd when it was announced at the end of the over.

The 35-year-old Taylor, who is set to play his 100th Test, when the Blackcaps face India in Wellington, overhauled the tally of 7,172 of Stephen Fleming who had managed it in 111 matches between 1994 and 2008.

Taylor, a former New Zealand captain, had his special day cut short as he was bowled for 22 by pacer Pat Cummins five balls later.

Taylor now holds New Zealand’s record in both Tests and ODIs having also passed Fleming in the 50-over format last February against Bangladesh in Dunedin.

After breaking that record, Taylor said that he wishes to play for at least a couple more years. “I definitely don’t have an end date,” he said.

“As everyone tells me you’re a long time retired and you’ll know when the best time is to retire. I just take it a couple of months at a time. I don’t look too far ahead, but all going well I’ve hopefully got a couple of years left with the New Zealand team.”

New Zealand’s tour sure did not go as planned. Australia declared their second innings at 217 for two with David Warner scoring an unbeaten century. The Blackcaps were left with a revised 416-run target in the fourth innings on a wearing Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.