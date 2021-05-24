Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor feels India may be better prepared for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship that will be played in England. Taylor reckoned the suspension of the Indian Premier League could be a blessing in disguise for Virat Kohli and his men. Taylor, who is expected to play a key role in the match, is on his seventh tour to the United Kingdom.

“I couldn’t think of a better preparation than playing two Test matches in England. At the end of the day, it is a neutral venue. In terms of India, the IPL finishing early has probably played into their hands a little bit. If IPL had come, they would have had smaller preparations. Now they will be a lot more conditioned and their bowlers will get their loads up,” Ross Taylor told a virtual press conference on Sunday.

New Zealand will play two Tests against England before they take on India in the WTC final on June 18. Taylor feels the two Tests against England will give the Kiwis a slight advantage going into the WTC final. “Playing these two Test matches gives us a slight advantage but this Indian team have been number one in the world for a long time and had a lot of success over here [in England],” said Taylor.

“I guess we can’t ask for a better schedule leading into the WTC final. At this time of the year bowlers will be relishing the conditions,” he added. England and New Zealand will lock horns in two Tests, beginning June 2.