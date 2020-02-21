New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor, on Friday, became the first-ever cricketer to play 100 international matches in all three formats – Tests, ODIs and T20Is. The first Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington is Taylor’s 100th in New Zealand whites, to go with 100 T20Is and 231 ODIs.

“Really excited about the occasion. It’s not a great sign when you wake up in the morning and there’s some rain around. Ian Smith said a few words at an event last night, and it was very nice for the team and the family to experience something they might never do again,” Taylor said.

Ross Taylor becomes the 4th New Zealander to play 100 Test matches; joining Daniel Vettori, Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum Taylor also becomes the 1st cricketer to play 100+ Tests, 100+ ODIs and 100+ T20Is#NZvIND #BackTheBlackCaps #TaylorTon 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/RGbezfNg7a — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) February 20, 2020

After making an unforgettable Test debut against South Africa in Johannesburg (2007), the 35-year-old went on to establish himself as one of the vital cogs in New Zealand’s batting unit. Only Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum and Daniel Vettori have played more Tests than Taylor who will only enter an elite club by playing his 100th Test in the series opener at Basin Reserve.

Had it not been for the Christchurch terror attack in March 2019, which forced Bangladesh to call off the remaining tour, the third Test against Australia in Sydney would have been Taylor’s 100th. But as fate would have it, the 35-year-old batsman gets the opportunity to play his landmark game in front of friends and family.

“I’ll need some help drinking [the hundred bottles of wine], but they can be stored for a while. It keeps the tradition from Fleming, Brendon [McCullum] and Dan[iel Vettori] who all played over a hundred Tests each and hopefully we can celebrate this one with a win,” he added.

Earlier this month, he achieved the feat of becoming first male Black Caps cricketer to play 100 T20 internationals during the fifth match vs India in Mount Maunganui.