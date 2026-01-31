Ross Taylor names THESE two stars as New Zealand’s opening pair for T20 World Cup 2026

Former New Zealand star Ross Taylor names his opening pair for New Zealand for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Legendary New Zealand batter Ross Taylor believes the Blackcaps will remain competitive at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and expects Finn Allen and Tim Seifert to form the opening combination for the side in the mega event.

This New Zealand star helps Perth Scorchers win the BBL

Allen recently won the Big Bash League (BBL) with Perth Scorchers and became the leading run-getter in the competition by amassing 466 runs at a strike-rate of 184.18. He has linked up with New Zealand ahead of the final T20I against India, to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Ross Taylor picks his opening pair for New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026

”I think New Zealand are always competitive when it comes to ICC World Cups. I think they’ve had ideal preparation playing against India in these conditions. Obviously, it wasn’t a great start losing 3-0 in the first three matches, but I think coming back in Vizag and winning that game will give them good confidence.

”Obviously, India are going to be one of the favourites, so to get and play against them in their own conditions will put them in good stead for the tournament. It’s going to be a no-brainer. I think it’s probably going to be Finn Allen and Seifert to open the batting. It will be interesting who they bat at number three, whether it’s Rachin or Conway,” Taylor told IANS on Friday.

Ross Taylor shares thoughts on New Zealand’s playing XI

New Zealand’s best result in the Men’s T20 World Cups has been a runners-up finish in the 2021 edition and Taylor felt either Conway or Rachin Ravindra can be in the playing eleven.

TRENDING NOW

”I think it’s a great thing that they’re playing here. But I think you can only play one of them. Conway makes a team if he’s opening the batting, but if he’s not opening the batting, then I think that only one of him or Rachin can bat it through,” he said.

With IANS Inputs.