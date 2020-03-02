Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Schedule Check Date Time-Table Fixture and Venue

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore begin their campaign on March 31 against Kolkata Knight Riders at their home of M Chinnaswamy Stadium before going to the Wankhede Stadium to play Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 5. Then they are back home at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to host trans-cauvery rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 7. It will be a homecoming for RCB skipper Kohli as he will face Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on April 10. On April 14, they will move upwards to the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Chandigarh to play Kings XI Punjab. Two home matches follow with Rajasthan Royals on April 18 and Delhi Capitals on April 22. April 25 will see RCB travelling to Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur to play RR. They will be back at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru to face Chennai Super Kings on April 27 followed by the reverse fixture against KXIP at home on May 3. On May 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad will host RCB in Hyderabad and the final two matches for RCB will be at home against CSK and MI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Full Schedule

Date Against Venue Time MARCH 31 KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM, BENGALURU 8.00 PM APRIL 05 MUMBAI INDIANS WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI 4.00 PM APRIL 07 SUNRISERS HYDERABAD M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM, BENGALURU 8.00 PM APRIL 10 DELHI CAPITALS FEROZ SHAH KOTLA, DELHI 8.00 PM APRIL 14 KINGS XI PUNJAB PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION IS BINDRA STADIUM, CHANDIGARH 8.00 PM APRIL 18 RAJASTHAN ROYALS M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM, BENGALURU 8.00 PM APRIL 22 DELHI CAPITALS M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM, BENGALURU 8.00 PM APRIL 25 RAJASTHAN ROYALS SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM, JAIPUR 8.00 PM APRIL 27 CHENNAI SUPER KINGS MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI 8.00 PM MAY 03 KINGS XI PUNJAB M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM, BENGALURU 4.00 PM MAY 05 SUNRISERS HYDERABAD RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM, HYDERABAD 8.00 PM MAY 10 KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA 8.00 PM MAY 14 CHENNAI SUPER KINGS M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM, BENGALURU 8.00 PM MAY 17 MUMBAI INDIANS M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM, BENGALURU 8.00 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad