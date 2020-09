Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Schedule: RCB India Date, Time Table, Fixtures And Venue

Despite prioritizing star power, Royal Challengers Bangalore haven’t been able to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 12 attempts so far.

RCB have reached the finals thrice – in 2009, 2011 and 2016 – but have fallen short on all occasions.

The Virat Kohli-led outfit has failed to get going in the last three editions, finishing last in 2017 and 2019 and sixth in 2018. RCB’s poor show has primarily been because of their struggle to settle on a perfect playing combination.

However, the addition of Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana and Adam Zampa could very well change team’s fortunes this time around.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Full Squad

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande and Shahbaz Ahmad

Royal Challengers Bangalore – IPL 2020 Schedule

September 21 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

September 24 – Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

September 28 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

October 3 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 3:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

October 5 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 PM IST, Dubai

October 10 – Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30 PM IST, Dubai

October 12 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30 PM IST, Sharjah

October 15 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, 7.30 PM IST, Sharjah

October 17 – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3.30 PM IST, Dubai

October 21 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

October 25 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 3.30 PM IST, Dubai

October 28 – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

October 31 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 PM IST, Sharjah

November 2 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi