Royal Challengers Bangalore will start a fresh campaign for a maiden IPL trophy when they take on giants and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9 (Friday). RCB have reached the finale of IPL thrice but had to contend with the runners-up position all three occasions.

Last season, the IPL was shipped outside India due to the then prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. As a result, UAE played host to the entirety of the season with the matches being played across three venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. RCB had an impressive season as they finished fourth to make the playoffs but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

RCB FULL SCHEDULE

April 9 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

April 14 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

April 18 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (3:30 PM IST)

Apr 22 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

April 25 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (3:30 PM IST)

April 27 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 30 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 3 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (3:30 PM IST)

May 14 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

May 16 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (3:30 PM IST)

May 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

May 23 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

RCB IPL 2021 Auction Story

At the auction held in February, IPL had 13 slots to fill but they bought 10 players splurging big on Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson.

Money Spent: Rs 35.55 crore

Money Spent: Rs 35.55 crore

Players Bought: Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore), Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (Rs 20 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 15 crore), Srikar Bharat (Rs 20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (Rs 20 lakh), Daniel Christian (Rs 4.8 crore)

RCB Full Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Srikar Bharat, Suyash Prabhudesai, Daniel Christian, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Glenn Maxwell