Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Strongest Playing 11

Ahmedabad: While RCB faced criticism for their show at the auction, one has to admit they also made some good choices to now put together a balanced unit. The Royal Challengers are one of the few sides who are yet to win the IPL title. With this squad in place, they would hope to turn things around.

First, they need a captain, and that in all probability would be Faf du Plessis. The South African may open with Anuj Rawat with Virat Kohli at No 3. Kohli on some occasions could also open. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell can come in at No 4. He can up the ante or keep up the momentum in the middle stage. In Dinesh Karthik, they have an experienced batting-wicketkeeper. Karthik would come in after Maxwell and his role would be to finish games.

With Shahbaz Nadeem, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga set to feature in the lower middle-order – this is where RCB looks a little weak.

In Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, and Mohammed Siraj they have the three pacers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Strongest Playing 11

RCB Strongest Playing 11: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash Prabhudesai, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

Squad Strength: 22 (14 Indian, 8 Overseas)

Purse remaining: INR 1.55 Crore