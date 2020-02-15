Royal Challengers Bangalore will get their IPL 2020 campaign underway against Kolkata Knight Riders when they host the former two-time champions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 31. <p></p> <p></p>RCB, who are one of the three franchisees yet to win the IPL trophy, had a forgetful season in 2019, finishing last in the points tally. They won five of their 14 matches, losing eight while one produced no result. <p></p> <p></p>After dealing with KKR, they will fly down to Wankhede Stadium where they will face defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 5 before returning home to host Sunrisers Hyderabad two days later. They will play two afternoon games during the season - against MI and Kings XI Punjab. <p></p> <p></p>Their final league match will be against MI on May 17. <p></p> <p></p>RCB on Friday unveiled a new logo after their social media accounts went blank to Thursday raising speculations as to what they were planning. <p></p> <p></p>At the IPL auction in December last year, RCB spent Rs. 21.5 crore from their available purse of Rs. 27.90 crore. <p></p> <p></p><strong>RCB Squad</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen:</strong> Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers:</strong> Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana <p></p> <p></p><strong>Allrounders:</strong> Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wicketkeepers:</strong> Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad