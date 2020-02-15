Royal Challengers Bangalore will get their IPL 2020 campaign underway against Kolkata Knight Riders when they host the former two-time champions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 31.

RCB, who are one of the three franchisees yet to win the IPL trophy, had a forgetful season in 2019, finishing last in the points tally. They won five of their 14 matches, losing eight while one produced no result.

After dealing with KKR, they will fly down to Wankhede Stadium where they will face defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 5 before returning home to host Sunrisers Hyderabad two days later. They will play two afternoon games during the season – against MI and Kings XI Punjab.

Their final league match will be against MI on May 17.

RCB on Friday unveiled a new logo after their social media accounts went blank to Thursday raising speculations as to what they were planning.

At the IPL auction in December last year, RCB spent Rs. 21.5 crore from their available purse of Rs. 27.90 crore.

RCB Squad

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad