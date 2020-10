3.5 Sam Curran to Aaron Finch, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Sam Curran gets the breakthrough for Chennai! Another failure for Aaron Finch. He gets off to starts but throws it away. Short ball around off, Finch dances down the track and then looks to cut it towards the off side but gets a top edge which goes towards cover. Ruturaj Gaikwad moves backwards and takes the catch. It was not easy but he manages to hold onto it.Â