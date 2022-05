Gujarat, on the other hand, have sealed the top spot in the points table and would be looking to continue the momentum forward. They might look to experiment a bit and give rest to someone like Mohammad Shami keeping his workload in mind. There is also the possibility of Rahmanullah Gurbaz getting a chance ahead of Matthew Wade who has failed to deliver so far. The pressure is on Bangalore and it was Gujarat who got the better of Bangalore in the last game between these two sides, they surely have an upper hand in this game. Can Bangalore get those two crucial points on the board? Let’s find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.