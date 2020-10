Virat Kohli, Bangalore’s skipper, says that the surface is getting slower and slower. States that the more players play on it, run around the pitch, the more it slows down. Says that it is important to continue doing what they have been doing well. Adds that Morris’ entry has been a big boost. States that it is important to get a good start and that the intent has to be there. On the changes, Kohli informs that Mohammad Siraj comes in for Gurkeerat Mann.Â