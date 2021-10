If there’s one team that benefited the most from the forced break, then it has to be Kolkata. They were in the doldrums with just two wins in 7 games when the season was suspended in May. The break allowed them to rethink their strategies and they have come out more fearless in the UAE leg. Under Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum, who are known for their aggressive style to play the game, the players are given the license to go for the kill and you can see that in their batting. The 2-time champions would be riding high on confidence and would be aiming to outclass Bangalore yet again in the second phase.Â