Virat Kohli, Bangalore’s skipper, says that there was no dew in the last game in the second innings. States that playing 200 games for the same franchise is unbelieveable and is grateful to the franchise. Adds that there is a lot of emotion for the franchise. Says that when the team wins it looks good for the captain but credits various individuals for the same. Kohli says that the bowlers need to focus on their skillsets and not worry too much about dimensions. States that that is the mindset that Bangalore carries. Informs they are going in unchanged.