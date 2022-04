Mumbai will be keen to get a win under their belt after having lost their first three games. They have been inconsistent in all three departments and will need to put their best foot forward  against a side that has the winning momentum heading into this clash. Bangalore would be eager to make it three wins in a row and the return of Glenn Maxwell will surely bolster their lineup. Who will come out on top in this mouth-watering fixture? Stay tuned as we shall find that soon. Toss and team news coming shortly.