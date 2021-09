What a performance by the Bangalore bowlers! How often do we get to write this? Well, we can this time around because they were exceptional! Take a bow, Chahal, take a bow Maxwell and take a bow, the star against Mumbai in the last fixture and in this one too, Harshal Patel. We all felt Bangalore were at least 10 or 15 short of where they should have been but they have defended it with ease.