Punjab are one of the members of the chasing pack, and a win for them will keep the hopes alive for all the aspirants, currently outside the top four. But for Punjab, just one win won’t do as they’ve to win all their remaining games to remain on the list of the playoff hopefuls. That being said, Punjab haven’t won back-to-back games this term, so winning three on the bounce looks tough, although not impossible. They will have a fond memory of edging out Bangalore in a thriller in the reverse fixture and doing the double over them will be on their agenda.