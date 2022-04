Honestly, Rajasthan have been the most prolific team around this season, with the top scorer, Jos Buttler, and the highest wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal in them. They do look like a solid team and will fancy a win here against Bangalore who were demolished by Hyderabad in their last match. They will be itching to bounce back with a solid performance and will hope that Virat Kohli breaks the shackles and find some form. If you look at the last few battles between these two, it is Bangalore who dominates the chart. This one promises to be an exciting match. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.