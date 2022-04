Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says that it’s their first game on this ground, the surface has looked pretty decent here, and the league is offering something to the bowlers as well. Mentions that it’s a new ground for them, but the pitch here has looked pretty consistent in terms of batting and they have to plan accordingly. Adds that they always have to keep believing in the guys who have not been performing, but for them, it’s different players stepping up in different games.Â