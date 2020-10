The captain of Hyderabad, David Warner, says that there are single change as Vijay Shankar is out of this game due to injury and adds that Saha, fortunately, is fit for this game. Says that they need to have a positive attitude and come out fresh and they want to win both the games. Tells that that is how his approches every game and he wants to do well. Says that they have played a single game in this ground and it seemed to have slowed down and they will need to see how things go.