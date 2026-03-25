Royal Challengers Bengaluru sold for Rs… crore: Aditya Birla Group-Times Internet Consortium takes over IPL Champions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been sold for Rs 16,660 crore to a consortium led by Aditya Birla Group and Times Internet.

RCB

A consortium led by Aditya Birla Group and the Times Internet Limited has acquired the defending Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for INR 16,660 crore, the owners of the franchise informed regulatory bodies on Tuesday.

United Spirits Ltd, the owners of the franchise, made this disclosure in mandatory regulatory filings with the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India on Tuesday.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Bolt Ventures (Bolt) and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy (BXPE, Blackstone) are the other members of the consortium that have jointly bought the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, one of the eight original franchises of the IPL that was formed ahead of the inaugural edition in 2008.

The decision to sell off its 100% equity stake in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited was approved by the board of United Spirits Limited, owned by Diageo India, a subsidiary of the UK-based Diageo plc. This decision was taken by its board in a meeting on Tuesday.

Official statement from United Spirits

“We wish to inform you that the board of directors of United Spirits Limited at its meeting held today, i.e., March 24, 2026, has inter alia approved the sale of 14,690 equity shares of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (“RCSPL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of USL, for an aggregate consideration of INR 166.6 bn, subject to adjustments and other conditions set out in the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) dated March 24, 2026 executed by and amongst USL, RCSPL, and Bolt IPL Holdings LLC; Aelius Investments Pte Ltd; Asia Investment Topco II Pte. Ltd.; Times Internet Limited; and Metropolitan Media Company Limited (the “Proposed Transaction” and such parties, the “Parties”),” the company said in its statement to the regulatory bodies.

“Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction in accordance with the SPA (which is subject to customary conditions including the receipt of all requisite approvals as required to give effect to the Proposed Transaction, including from the Competition Commission of India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India), USL will cease to hold any shareholding in RCSPL and consequently RCSPL will cease to be a subsidiary of USL,” the company said.

New leadership structure

According to reports, under the new ownership structure, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director at the Aditya Birla Group, will serve as Chairman, while Satyan Gajwani of Times Internet Limited will take on the role of Vice Chairman. The consortium also includes David Blitzer, founder of Bolt Ventures, and Viral Patel, CEO of BXPE.

Background of the sale

Diageo plc had put RCB on the block as per a decision taken by its board in November 2025, with many suitors expressing interest in taking over the franchise. Those included Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India. But in the end, the company got into a one-to-one negotiation, which eventually resulted in its accepting the offer by this consortium.

RCB’s recent achievements

RCB is the first and only franchise to hold the IPL and WPL titles at the same time. RCB men won their maiden IPL title in 2025, while the women followed suit to win their second WPL title in February 2026.

The RCB franchise was won in the original team auction by United Spirits Limited, then controlled by the erstwhile liquor baron Vijay Mallya. The Diageo plc acquired the RCB franchise when it took over United Spirits from Mallya.

(With IANS Inputs)