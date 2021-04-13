In what would come as a major setback for Rajasthan Royals, Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League. As per a report in the Independent, Stokes has reportedly broken his hand and hence will be out of action. <p></p> <p></p>It is reported that the incident took place while he was attempting to take a catch of Chris Gayle during the Royals' tournament opener against Punjab Kings on Monday. He sprinted in from long-on and had to dive forward to complete the dismissal of Gayle and immediately felt discomfort in his left hand. <p></p> <p></p>Despite the pain, Stokes carried on fielding. He did not bowl in the match and then with the bat, he was dismissed without a run. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;