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  • RR star’s BOLD message before do-or-die GT clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, says…

RR star’s BOLD message before do-or-die GT clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, says…

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Donovan Ferreira says the team has shifted into 'autopilot mode' ahead of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 29, 2026, 08:52 PM IST

Published On May 29, 2026, 08:52 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 29, 2026, 08:52 PM IST

donovan ferreira

donovan ferreira

IPL 2026, GT vs RR Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Royals are just one step away from reaching the IPL 2026 final, but the team knows there is no room for mistakes when they face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday in New Chandigarh.

Rajasthan appear to have seized the right sort of momentum at the right time, surviving a series of must-win games to keep their title hopes alive. The squad has shown composure under pressure in recent games, and the confidence within the camp remains high ahead of another knockout clash.

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Donovan Ferreira opens up on RR’s mindset

Ahead of the crucial encounter, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Donovan Ferreira spoke about the team’s approach after coming through several high-pressure matches in recent weeks.

The players are no longer thinking about the importance of a match. They are just thinking about their job,” Ferreira said.

Like you said, we’ve had three must-win games, but every game is different. You can’t carry one over to the next; today is a big game for us. I can’t really speak for them (other players), but the rest of us have been playing a lot of cricket over the last few days. It’s about being in autopilot now and just getting what needs to be done.”

Ready to bat whenever the team needs

Ferreira also made it clear that he is prepared to perform any role the team management assigns him.

The South African all-rounder said Rajasthan’s players trust the coaching staff and remain flexible depending on the match situation.

“I’ll do whatever the coach and the team need; that’s been our motto. Management has all the insights and data to make those calls, so we just have to be ready whenever we’re called upon.”

He also explained his preferred batting role while stressing that adapting to different situations is part of the job.

Personally, I’m comfortable going in after the 15th over. If I have to go in before that, I just adapt. It gives me a bit of time to get used to the wicket so I can explode at the back end.”

Ferreira expects another high-scoring contest

The Rajasthan Royals player believes the New Chandigarh surface is once again likely to favour the batters.

After watching both teams score heavily at the venue in recent matches, Ferreira feels bowlers could face another difficult challenge in Qualifier 2.

I’m not sure what the captain and coach have decided, but this is a really good batting wicket. Looking at the previous game, the opposition didn’t even bat that well. We bowled quite well, and they still reached (almost) 200. That shows how good the wicket is.”

Dew could play a major role: Ferreira

Ferreira also pointed out that conditions later in the evening could influence the result, especially if dew becomes a factor.

Whatever the decision, we’ll need to put up a good score or chase well. If there is dew, batting second is beneficial.”

With a place in the IPL 2026 final on the line, Rajasthan Royals will hope their recent winning momentum continues as they prepare for another massive test against Gujarat Titans.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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