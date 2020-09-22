RR vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Having made an impressive start to their campaign, Chennai Super Kings will be hoping to continue with the momentum having bested defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener. Their openers fell cheaply but the veteran middle order pair of Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis put up solid performances, anchoring the stiff chase before Sam Curran fireworks all but sealed an impressive win. Rajasthan Royals were fretting over the fitness of their captain Steve Smith but he has been cleared to play in what will be their first match of IPL 2020.

These two teams have clashed 22 times so far with CSK winning 14 while RR emerging victorious on eight occasions.

WEATHER FORECAST

Partly cloudy during the day with temperature soaring to a high of 40 degrees Celsius. At night, temperature is expected to drop down to a low of 27 degrees Celsius.

RR vs CSK PITCH REPORT

So far, it’s the bowlers who have enjoyed the advantage in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. However, the pitch in Sharjah is reportedly more batting friendly. Expect a high-scoring encounter.

RR vs CSK TOSS

All three matches have seen teams winning toss and opting to bowl first. However, only CSK have been able to chase down successfully. Three matches aren’t enough to suggest a trend. However, this being a batting-friendly surface, chasing won’t be a bad option.

RR vs CSK Fantasy Tips

Shane Watson (captain), Sanju Samson (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, David Miller

RR vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith (captain), David Miller, Sanju Samson (wk), Tom Curran, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot/Varun Aaron/Kartik Tyagi

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (captain & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk/captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif