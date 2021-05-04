The scheduled Indian Premier League game between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals has been postponed amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in India. On Tuesday, a BCCI official told PTI about the development. The match between the two sides was slated to take place on May 5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Chennai sowed their reluctance over playing the match after two members of their squad tested positive for the novel virus.

As per a report in the Indian Express, CSK had informed BCCI that they would take the field only if all the players who came in contact with the two CSK Covid-19 positive members got themselves tested.

The CSK official also revealed that they have requested the BCCI to reschedule the game against the Royals. If that happens, it will only add to the troubles of the BCCI.

“The coach is asymptomatic. However, as per the BCCI’s Covid protocols, everybody who has come in contact with him will have to undergo a six-day quarantine. We can’t play our next game (against Rajasthan Royals). The BCCI knows about the testing protocols and how many tests need to become negative before an all-clear is given. We have communicated it to the BCCI. They will have to reschedule the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals,” a CSK official told The Indian Express.