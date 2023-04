RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Indian Premier League, At ACA Stadium, Guwahati, 3;30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 03:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 8, Saturday, 03;30 PM IST

Venue: ACA Stadium, Guwahati

Injury Report Joss Buttler likely to miss this game.

RR vs DC My Dream11 Team Wicketkeepers: Abishek Porel, Sanju Samson(c)

Batters: David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal(vc), Anrich Nortje

RR vs DC Probable XI Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, R Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Jos Buttler, SV Samson(C), Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals Abishek Porel(wk), SN Khan, RR Rossouw, P Shaw, David Warner(C), Aman Hakim Khan, MR Marsh, Axar Patel, KL Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, A Nortje