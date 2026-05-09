RR vs GT IPL 2026 Predicted playing XI: Sandeep Sharma IN, Jofra Archer OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may…

Another day, another game, another chaos and another suspense for the day as the match no. 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Right now, both teams are stuck in a match-winning situation as the victory will help them to move forward in the tournament with a good net run rate.

The exciting part about this evening’s clash is, both teams have played the same matches and won the same matches as well. Whoever wins this game will move straight to the second spot of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table. However, Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals have more advantage in this game as they are moving forward in the tournament with a strong net run rate than Gujarat Titans.

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There is one more reason behind the excitement of this match. Both teams had a great rivalry and past, before this clash as star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is known for his aggressive batting performance and impressive knocks. In Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played an iconic knock against Gujarat Titans and made the cricket world aware of his potential and skills. Let’s get some glimpses of that innings; Sooryavanshi smashed a 38-ball hundred. His knock included 7 fours and 11 sixes and helped his side to chase down the target of 209 runs. Now, the interesting part is, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will face the same team at the same venue. Would he still showcase that performance and innings again?

If we discuss their last matches, both sides won their last match and defeated the same franchise, Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS), in their respective match. Both came with the same intent and winning mindset. This game will be a crucial one as the winners of this match will complete 14 points in the points table and reach the second spot in the points table. This means, they would only need one victory to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Predicted playing XI

Now, it’s the time to see the most important part of this clash. As, let’s go through the predicted playing XI of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Rajasthan Royals:

V Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, DC Jurel (wk), R Parag (C), D Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, RA Jadeja, Jofra Archer, N Burger, TU Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

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