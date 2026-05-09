RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Which team will move closer to the playoffs?

The cricket fans are all set to witness one more exciting evening as Riyan Parag’s Rajasathan Royals (RR) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) will kick off the match no. 52 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Both teams are ready for this important match. However, this game is going to be crucial for them for the qualification purpose. Rajasthan Royals (RR) hold the fourth spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table with 12 points. Meanwhile, their opponents, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans hold the fifth spot in the points table with 12 points. Both sides stick with the same points. But, Rajasthan Royals have a stronger net run rate than Gujarat Titans.

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Rajasthan Royals (RR) have played 10 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 so far, winning six games out of them. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are also moving forward in the tournament with the same situation. They have also played 10 matches and won six matches out of them. Whoever wins the evening match will complete 14 points in the tournament. This means, the winning side of the match will only need one game to win to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Rajasthan Royals played their last match against Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals, where they suffered a heavy defeat by 7 wickets with 5 balls spare. Captain, Riyan Parag, showcased an impressive performance for RR by scoring 90 runs off 50 balls, including 8 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 180. Meanwhile, star batter, Donovan Ferreira also impressed the fans with his attacking batting approach as he scored 47 runs of 14 balls, including two fours and six sixes. Despite playing brilliantly in the match, they got a loss.

On the other hand, their opponents, Gujarat Titans, played their last match against one of the strongest teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Punjab Kings. Star all-rounder and one of the finest players of all time, Jason Holder showcased his heroics for Gujarat Titans by taking four important wickets and delivering a match-winning performance for the team.

However, let’s discuss the match prediction for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans. Both teams performed brilliantly in the tournament. They have the star players, who can play a vital role for them to win the evening game. But, the matter of fact is, the match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the chasing sides are mostly winning the matches. The situation would be the same in this match as well. Whoever chases the target in this match is likely to win the game.

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