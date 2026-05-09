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RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans live scorecard and updates

RR vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 09, 2026, 06:41 PM IST

Published On May 09, 2026, 06:41 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 09, 2026, 06:41 PM IST

RR vs GT IPL 2026 Live

RR vs GT IPL 2026 Live

Follow Updates here:

Powerplay end!

What a start for Gujarat! 82 without loss after 6 overs.
Gill 32 off 15 and Sudharsan 39 off 22 have set the tone early.
Bowling side under serious pressure already.

Good start for Gujarat Titans!

Gujarat Titans reached 37 without losing a wicket after three overs against Rajasthan Royals. Sai Sudharsan started attacking early and picked up boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving quickly. RR bowlers are yet to find control as GT continue to score freely in the powerplay.

After 1st over!

Gujarat Titans picked up 18 runs from the opening over as Rajasthan Royals missed their lines early. Jofra Archer bowled several wides and struggled to settle in his first over of the evening. Sai Sudharsan started positively and found the boundary to put GT on the front foot.

The match begins!

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are at the crease for the Gujarat Titans. Jofra Archer is ready with the ball.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Toss!

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first.

GT Predicted XI

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

RR Predicted XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

RR vs GT head-to-head

Gujarat Titans have enjoyed the better record against Rajasthan Royals so far, winning six of their nine IPL meetings. GT also have a slight edge in Jaipur with two wins from three matches, although RR pulled off a thrilling victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season thanks to Tushar Deshpande’s superb final over.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good evening and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the IPL 2026 Match No.52 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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