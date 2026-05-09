RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans live scorecard and updates

RR vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Published On May 09, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Last UpdatedMay 09, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
RR vs GT IPL 2026 Live
Gujarat Titans reached 37 without losing a wicket after three overs against Rajasthan Royals. Sai Sudharsan started attacking early and picked up boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving quickly. RR bowlers are yet to find control as GT continue to score freely in the powerplay.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Gujarat Titans have enjoyed the better record against Rajasthan Royals so far, winning six of their nine IPL meetings. GT also have a slight edge in Jaipur with two wins from three matches, although RR pulled off a thrilling victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season thanks to Tushar Deshpande’s superb final over.