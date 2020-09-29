Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 12th Match LIVE Streaming Info

Dinesh Karthik and co will have to find a way to stop the in-form Rajasthan Royals batsmen when the two sides meet in Dubai on Wednesday. RR have won their opening two matches and on both the occasions they were able to cross the 200-run mark. The common star in both their victory has been wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson who has been in sensational touch. Kolkata Knight Riders, on their part, bounced back after staring the season with a 49-run defeat. They got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday and will hope to carry that winning momentum against RR.

Following his back-to-back match winning performances, Samson is being compared with MS Dhoni but the youngster feels nobody can or should try to play like the former India captain. “I am sure that no one can and no one should try to play like him. It’s not at all easy to play like MS Dhoni, so leave that aside. I never think of playing like MS Dhoni. He is a legend of Indian cricket, legend of the game,” Samson said on Tuesday.

“I only focus on my game, what I can do, how I can do it best and how I can win matches,” he added.

RR vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 12th Match

When: September 30, 7:30 pm IST (Wednesday)

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Full T20 Squads

Rajasthan Royals: David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine