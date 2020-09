RR vs KKR Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s IPL 2020 Contest Between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 12 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium September 30, 7:30 PM IST Wednesday

RR vs KKR Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s IPL 2020 Contest Between Rajasth

RR vs KKR Dream11 Predictions 12th Match for IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: This one promises to be an intriguing contest. Rajasthan Royals have made a splash with two 200-plus scores – the first while batting first and the second when chasing. Both the times they emerged victorious.

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a 49-run defeat in their opening clash of IPL 2020 but then recorded a big seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Historically, these two teams have squared off 21 times so far. KKR have won 10 times as have RR. One contest produced no result.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 12th Match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

RR vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson (captain), Sunil Narine (vice-captain), Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ankit Rajpoot

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Aniruddha Joshi, Akash Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Karthik Tyagi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Nikhil Naik, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan

