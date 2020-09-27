Chris Gayle Fantasy Pick

Chris Gayle has not featured for the Kings XI Punjab thus far, but the KL Rahul-led side may be tempted to play the self-proclaimed Universe Boss – who is a specialist in this format – considering the small boundaries in Sharjah. KXIP – who got their campaign rolling with a win against RCB in the last game may opt for Gayle over Nicolas Pooran – who has not done a lot in the two games he has played so far. Getting Gayle in the XI will give Punjab more experience at the top and if Gayle gets going there will be no stopping KXIP.

Jos Buttler Fantasy Pick

There are very few players who can almost make every fantasy team and English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is one of them. He is making a comeback to the side after missing the opener. Buttler will add balance to the side and allow them to play an extra batsman or a bowler. Buttler has all the shots in the book and has the ability to adapt to the condition which makes him dangerous to bowl to. Buttler will also like Gayle to enjoy the small boundaries.

Preview

Both sides will look to continue the winning momentum when they face-off on a super Sunday. While the Royals have looked the most complete team after a solitary game, KXIP has looked dangerous when their skipper is on song.

KXIP likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

RR likely playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (c), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Tom Curran, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron