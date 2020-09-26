Spin legend Shane Warne on Saturday expressed his 'surprise' that wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is not playing for India across all formats. Samson played a blistering knock of 74 off just 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings to power Rajasthan Royals to a 16-run win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>Warne praised the 25-year-old player after his exploits in Royals' IPL opener against three-time champions CSK. "Sanju Samson, what a player he is. I have said for a long time and I think Sanju Samson is probably one of the most exciting players I have seen for a long time. I am surprised that he is not playing all forms of cricket for India," said Warne in an Instagram live session of Rajasthan Royals. <p></p> <p></p>The Australian legend added, "He is that good. He is an absolute champion he is got all the shots, quality, and class." <p></p> <p></p>"So, hopefully, he has a consistent year and helps Rajasthan Royals lift the IPL trophy and I hope to see in him Indian colours in all three forms of cricket." <p></p> <p></p>Against CSK, Samson reached his fifty off just 19 deliveries and won the Man-of-the-Match award for his knock, which helped Rajasthan Royals post a commanding 216 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>His knock was studded with nine sixes. <p></p> <p></p>In recent times, KL Rahul has cemented his place as the number one wicketkeeper-batsman in the Indian team for the limited-overs format, pipping Rishabh Pant. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to take on Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, September 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.