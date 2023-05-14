RR Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Joins Elite List, Becomes Fourth Overseas Batter To Complete 4000 IPL Runs

New Delhi: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals is facing Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday. The RCB skipper won the toss and elected to bat first and he made the most of this opportunity as he finally completed 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

He joined the list with Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and David Warner to become the fourth overseas batter with more than 4000 runs in IPL. He is currently also the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Faf joined 50 runs opening partnership with Virat before KM Asif trapped and sent Kohli back to the pavilion on the score of 18 off 19 balls. Rajasthan Royals' bowling didn't allow RCB to score runs freely. Glenn Maxwell did fire a couple of shots quickly but their job is far from done.

Both Faf and Maxwell need to play good and big knocks in order to put a challenging score in front of the in-form batting of RR. RCB will be needing a huge total to put Yashasvi Jaiswal, Buttler, and Samson under pressure.

RR vs RCB Playing 11 Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj