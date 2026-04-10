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RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2026 Match 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live scorecard and updates

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match 16 at Guwahati.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - April 10, 2026 6:35 PM IST

RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Live
RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Live

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