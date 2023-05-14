RR vs RCB: Ravi Shastri Predicts Yashasvi Jaiswal To Play For India Soon, 'He Has A Bright Future'

Ravi Shastri is impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal and feels that the Rajasthan Royals batter will play for India soon.

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday in Jaipur. It will be a battle for the Orange Cap between RCB captain Faf du Plessis and young RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first game of the day.

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri reckons India selectors must be keeping a close eye on young Jaiswal and believes the talented young batter will soon play for India.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Ravi Shastri said, "The selectors must be closely monitoring Jaiswal and he will soon play for India. The best thing about him is the way he's raised his graph. There is power in his game, there's timing. He has very bright future prospects."

RCB will be hoping their star batter Virat Kohli once again inspires them to another vital win against a quality Rajasthan Royals side. Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody believes, Kohli's passion drives every team that he's part of and it is the same with RCB.

"Virat Kohli is a very emotional and competitive player. It has been the case with several other greats of the game for it is their passion which drives them. Virat is one of those players, and such players also help the team bring out their best," said Tom Moody.

Meanwhile, this is a must-win game for RCB. The Faf du Plessis-led side are currently in the bottom half of the points table with 10 points and they need big wins in all their remaining games to have any hopes of reaching the playoffs.