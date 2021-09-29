<strong>Dubai:</strong> Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell seems to be unstoppable ever since joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ahead of the RCB versus RR game on Wednesday, ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on the explosive batter. Calling his 'selfless', Manjrekar reckoned the Australian is enjoying his time at RCB. <p></p> <p></p>"Maxwell seems to be enjoying his time with this franchise. He has played 3-4 [good] innings and that is great for Bangalore," Manjrekar told Dafa News. <p></p> <p></p>"This is a guy who is very hard to control. He is selfless, doesn't care about getting out," Manjrekar added. <p></p> <p></p>Following a couple of poor games against Kolkata and Chennai, Maxwell got into his own against the defending champions. He hit a whirlwind 37-ball 56 that was laced with six fours and three huge sixes to power RCB to a total of 165. He then backed it up with a stellar bowling performance that saw him claim two crucial wickets at the expense of just 23 runs in four overs. <p></p> <p></p>RCB is currently in third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the playoffs. On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss on Wednesday can put them in a tight situation in their bid for a last-four berth. <p></p><h2>RR vs RCB Head-to-Head</h2> <p></p>Played- 24 | Bangalore won- 11 | Rajasthan won- 10 | No Result- 3 <p></p><h2>RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Rajasthan Royals:</strong> Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Captain/wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore:</strong> Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;