RR vs TS Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Tanzania APL T20 2020 Match August 11, 5:00 PM IST

RR vs TS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Royal Rhinos vs Tembo Stars Prediction Tanzania APL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s RR vs TS at Gymkhana Ground: In the ninth match of the APL T20, Royal Rhinos take on Tembo Stars at 5:00 pm IST. With one win and a defeat from two matches, Stars have two points while Rhinos are yet to take their first points have lost both their matches so far.

A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament that include Buffalo Blasters, Simba Kings, Royal Rhinos, Twiga Titans, Chui Challengers and Tembo Stars. A total of 15 matches have been scheduled to be played in the league phase in this 9-day long tournament at the Gymkhana Ground in Dar-es-Salaam

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between Royal Rhinos and Tembo Stars will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Ground

RR vs TS My Dream11 Team

Athumani Kakonzi (captain), Issa Safari (vice-captain), Aahil Jasani, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Ally Mpeka, Yash Hirwania, Raza Imaam, Baraka Robert, Jumanne Masquater, Nassoro Zahoro, Nisar Ahmed

RR vs TS Squads

RR: Arslaan Premji, Jummane Masquater, Issa Safari, Augustine Mwamele, Faridi Bakari, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Omary Hilali, Vikram Rathore, Bakara Robert, Ashish Kamania, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Safvan Annarathodika, Yash Hirwania, Aahil Jasani, Suraj Kumar

TS: Ally Mpeka, Abhik Patwa, Salaam Olilkandy, Raymond Francis, Adil Kassam, Vaibhav Bhatia, Kelvin Anjelo, Nisar Ahmed, Abbas Adamjee, Athumani Kakonzi, Nassoro Zahoro, Vipin Abraham, Raza Imaam, Amiri Sadiki, Aljah Sadik

