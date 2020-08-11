RR vs TS Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Tanzania APL T20 2020 Match August 11, 5:00 PM IST

<h2>RR vs TS Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>Royal Rhinos vs Tembo Stars Prediction Tanzania APL T20 2020 - Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's RR vs TS at Gymkhana Ground: In the ninth match of the APL T20, Royal Rhinos take on Tembo Stars at 5:00 pm IST. With one win and a defeat from two matches, Stars have two points while Rhinos are yet to take their first points have lost both their matches so far. <p></p> <p></p>A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament that include Buffalo Blasters, Simba Kings, Royal Rhinos, Twiga Titans, Chui Challengers and Tembo Stars. A total of 15 matches have been scheduled to be played in the league phase in this 9-day long tournament at the Gymkhana Ground in Dar-es-Salaam <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS - </strong>The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between Royal Rhinos and Tembo Stars will take place at 4:00 PM (IST). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: </strong>5:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: Gymkhana Ground</strong> <p></p><h2>RR vs TS My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Athumani Kakonzi (captain), Issa Safari (vice-captain), Aahil Jasani, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Ally Mpeka, Yash Hirwania, Raza Imaam, Baraka Robert, Jumanne Masquater, Nassoro Zahoro, Nisar Ahmed <p></p><h2>RR vs TS Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>RR:</strong> Arslaan Premji, Jummane Masquater, Issa Safari, Augustine Mwamele, Faridi Bakari, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Omary Hilali, Vikram Rathore, Bakara Robert, Ashish Kamania, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Safvan Annarathodika, Yash Hirwania, Aahil Jasani, Suraj Kumar <p></p> <p></p><strong>TS:</strong> Ally Mpeka, Abhik Patwa, Salaam Olilkandy, Raymond Francis, Adil Kassam, Vaibhav Bhatia, Kelvin Anjelo, Nisar Ahmed, Abbas Adamjee, Athumani Kakonzi, Nassoro Zahoro, Vipin Abraham, Raza Imaam, Amiri Sadiki, Aljah Sadik <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ RR Dream11 Team/ TS Dream11 Team/ Royal Rhinos Dream11 Team/ Tembo Stars Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more</h2>