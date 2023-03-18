Advertisement

RRR Star Ram Charan 'Would Love To Play' Virat Kohli's Role In His Biopic

Updated: March 18, 2023 11:28 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Telugu super star Ram Charan has emerged as a global superstar after the Naatu Naatu song from RRR movie won the Oscars. After the success of RRR, all eyes are on his next movie. In a recent interview with India today the star has expressed his wish to play Former Indian star Virat Kohli in a biopic.

When asked about a role he would love to play on screen, the actor said that he would love to do a sports film in the future.

"I would like to play anything to do with a sport. It has been a long due. Maybe a sports-based film," the handsome hunk said.

He was further asked if he would like to play Virat Kohli on the silver screen, Ram Charan answered," Fantastic. He is an inspiring soul. I think, if given a chance, it will be fantastic, as I look similar also".

Virat Kohli has always been a sensation, meanwhile he is currently engaged in One-Day International series against Australia, the first match was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 17).

India made a disastrous start as they lost their first three wickets with just 16 runs on the board -- Ishan Kishan (3), Virat Kohli (4) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) getting trapped leg before as the ball moved around.

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will take place on March 19 (Sunday) at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma is set to join the Indian squad and take the charge over the leadership duties from Hardik.

