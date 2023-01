RRR Super Star Jr NTR meet Indian Cricketers Ahead Of New Zealand Series

Indian Cricket Players Met Man Of Masses @tarak9999 In Hyderabad ? pic.twitter.com/o88RdLd0JV Lets OTT (@IetsOTT) January 17, 2023

India will play three match ODI series against New Zealand on 18th January 2023 in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. While visiting Hyderabad Indian Cricketers met South Super Star Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. aka NTR Jr. Recently the south star got an international award for his movie RRR's song, Nattu Nattu. Indian cricketers including Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur meet the movie star on Monday, January 16. Now Pictures are getting viral all over internet.The second and third ODIs are scheduled to take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur and the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 21 and 24, respectively. Whereas both the nations are playing T20I series in Ranchi, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad beginning January 27.Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.