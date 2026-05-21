Ruturaj Gaikwad breaks silence on MS Dhoni’s return in IPL 2027, says…

It was another season of “will he or won’t he” for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who didn’t play a single game, a first in 19 seasons of IPL.

Ruturaj Gaikwad remains uncertain over MS Dhoni’s future with CSK

But even then Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was tightlipped when asked about the soo-to-be 45 year-old’s future plan going forward.

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“You and I will get to know it next year,” Gaikwad’s reply had one thing written all over it. Only Dhoni knows how he thinks.

While Dhoni hasn’t made too many significant contributions with willow in past few years but Gaikwad maintained a customary politically correct stance.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad admits CSK missed MS Dhoni in crucial clash against GT

“It’s a hard miss for us. He can come in those late overs and change the game just by staying in the crease. Never know about next season but really happy with the guys we have,” said Gaikwad, who knows what he wants but finds it difficult to express.

On the day, CSK officially bowed out of the tournament with their eighth loss — 89 run defeat against Gujarat Titans.

“When you are chasing 230, it’s not easy against that (GT) bowling attack. The wicket was spongy to start, they started well. Our bowling wasn’t good in the powerplay. It was hard to stop their openers. We had our chances to restrict them under 200, failed to do it,” Gaikwad didn’t beat around the bush.

Ruturaj Gaikwad calls IPL 2026 a transition season for CSK

Gaikwad believes that it was a catch up game for them once they had lost three successive games in a row.

“Tough season, after a hat-trick of losses. We found momentum, we found the right spots but were hit by injuries. Ramakrishna Ghosh and Jamie Overton going out unsettled us, we were always a batter or bowler short in the last three games.“

Gaikwad also explained that this season was a perfect case of transition happening in the CSK ranks.

“More than 8 players have played less than 20 games, we have found out what areas we’re lacking. We still got six away wins, proud of the unit.

“We have moved on from Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, the experience we had. Karthik Sharma, Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis are there. Karthik has potential, he has areas to improve. Urvil’s playing a full season for the first time, that comes with expectations,” Gaikwas reasoned.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said: “Our bowlers hit lengths consistently. Yes, the odd ball will go over the rope but it’s about backing your lengths. I am happy with my batting, every time you are out, you think you could have done better.“

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