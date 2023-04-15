Ruturaj Gaikwad Could Lead Chennai Super Kings In MS Dhoni's Absence- Kedar Jadhav

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Kedar Jadhav has recently shared his thoughts on the potential captain of CSK in Dhoni's absence.

New Delhi: Skipper MS Dhoni's knee injury is a matter of grave concern for the Chennai Super Kings, and the biggest question that is arising now is who will lead the four-time IPL champion side in his absence.

Amid the ongoing predictions, former CSK batter Kedar Jadhav has shared his thoughts on who can lead CSK in Dhoni's absence. He feels that Ruturaj Gaikwad could be one the choice for them to captain their side until MS returns. The 26-year-old batter is in stunning form and leads his team's batting from the front.

Although he feels that Ben Stokes could also be another potential contender for CSK's captaincy alongside Ravindra Jadeja, the English all-rounder had to perform exceptionally well for his franchise this season.

"I think Ruturaj Gaikwad could be the captain of CSK after MS Dhoni. Ben Stokes is also another potential captain along with Ravindra Jadeja. But for that Stokes has to play really well for CSK this year. Availability is another issue. So I think Ruturaj Gaikwad is the best option to captain CSK after MS Dhoni," said Kedar Jadhav on JioCinema.

Jadeja had a horrific experience when he led the side in IPL 2022, as CSK finished at the bottom of the points table, winning just four of the 14 league matches they played. This disappointing performance paved the way for MS Dhoni to take over the charge again and lead the IPL season.