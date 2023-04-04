Advertisement

Ruturaj Gaikwad Draws Inspiration From Suresh Raina, Says' He Wants To Be Consistent For CSK Like Him'

IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored two fifties in first two games of the tournament.

Updated: April 4, 2023 2:23 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Ruturaj Gaikwad has started IPL 2023 with a bang. After scoring a brilliant 92 in CSK's opening game against Gujarat Titans, Gaikwad put up another stellar show and scored 57 to help CSK post a daunting total of 217 against LSG, helping the team register its first win in IPL 2023. Chennai Super Kings had a disastrous outing last year as they failed to reach the playoffs. However, Gaikwad did well for the team and ended the tournament as CSK's highest run-getting.

After a brilliant outing against Lucknow Super Giants, Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he takes inspiration from former India and CSK batter Suresh Raina. Raina was CSK's most consistent batter during the Men in Yellow's dominant run in the last decade. Suresh Raina scored 5528 runs in his IPL career and is fourth on the list of most IPL runs. The southpaw played a significant role in taking CSK to four IPL titles.

"Suresh Raina is my inspiration, I want to be a consistent player for CSK like him," Ruturaj Gaikwad said

