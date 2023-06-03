Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets Married To Utkarsha Pawar | See Wedding Pics

New Delhi: India and CSK batter Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar on June 3. Gaikwad was named as a standby player for the WTC final but he pulled out due to his marriage. Gaikwad's withdrawal from the squad landed an opportunity for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who too had a brilliant season for Rajasthan Royals, and was rewarded with a place in the India squad for WTC final against Australia as a reserve player.

Gaikwad played a significant role in leading MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title. Gaikwad had a consistent run with the bat and scored 590 runs for CSK. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad's fiancee, Utkarsha Pawar, is also a cricketer who has played cricket for Maharashtra. The 24-year-old cricketer is a fast-bowling all-rounder. Utkarsha last played a cricket match around 18 months ago. As per reports, she is studying at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS) in Pune.