Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets Married To Utkarsha Pawar | See Wedding Pics
Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with his fiancee Utkarsha Pawar in an intimate ceremony | See beautiful pics
New Delhi: India and CSK batter Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar on June 3. Gaikwad was named as a standby player for the WTC final but he pulled out due to his marriage. Gaikwad's withdrawal from the squad landed an opportunity for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who too had a brilliant season for Rajasthan Royals, and was rewarded with a place in the India squad for WTC final against Australia as a reserve player.
Gaikwad played a significant role in leading MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title. Gaikwad had a consistent run with the bat and scored 590 runs for CSK. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad's fiancee, Utkarsha Pawar, is also a cricketer who has played cricket for Maharashtra. The 24-year-old cricketer is a fast-bowling all-rounder. Utkarsha last played a cricket match around 18 months ago. As per reports, she is studying at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS) in Pune.
Beautiful pictures from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar's marriage.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Deemed As Future Of Indian Cricket Team
Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown tremendous promise as someone who can go on and become one of the greats of Indian cricket. Gaikwad had a stellar run for CSK in IPL 2021 and bagged the Orange Cap after scoring 635 runs. Gaikwad is in line to take over Chennai Super Kings' leadership from MS Dhoni. While the CSK captain has hinted that he will return to play IPL 2024, we could well see Gaikwad leading CSK in the next season with MS Dhoni grooming him.
