Advertisement

Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets Married To Utkarsha Pawar | See Wedding Pics

Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with his fiancee Utkarsha Pawar in an intimate ceremony | See beautiful pics

Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets Married To Utkarsha Pawar | See Wedding Pics
Updated: June 3, 2023 11:09 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: India and CSK batter Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar on June 3. Gaikwad was named as a standby player for the WTC final but he pulled out due to his marriage. Gaikwad's withdrawal from the squad landed an opportunity for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who too had a brilliant season for Rajasthan Royals, and was rewarded with a place in the India squad for WTC final against Australia as a reserve player.

Gaikwad played a significant role in leading MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title. Gaikwad had a consistent run with the bat and scored 590 runs for CSK. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad's fiancee, Utkarsha Pawar, is also a cricketer who has played cricket for Maharashtra. The 24-year-old cricketer is a fast-bowling all-rounder. Utkarsha last played a cricket match around 18 months ago. As per reports, she is studying at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS) in Pune.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruturaj Gaikwad (@ruutu.131)

Ruturaj Gaikwad Deemed As Future Of Indian Cricket Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown tremendous promise as someone who can go on and become one of the greats of Indian cricket. Gaikwad had a stellar run for CSK in IPL 2021 and bagged the Orange Cap after scoring 635 runs. Gaikwad is in line to take over Chennai Super Kings' leadership from MS Dhoni. While the CSK captain has hinted that he will return to play IPL 2024, we could well see Gaikwad leading CSK in the next season with MS Dhoni grooming him.

Also Read

More News ›
Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets Married To Utkarsha Pawar | See Wedding Pics
WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Fiance Utkarsha Take Blessings From CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Ahead Of Wedding
Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets India Call-up, RR Star Included In Standby List For WTC 2023 Final
Six Players Who Can Replace KL Rahul in World Test Championship Final
Six Players Who Can Replace KL Rahul in World Test Championship Final
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets Married To Utkarsha Pawar | See Wedding Pics

Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets Married To Utkarsha Pawar | See Wedding...

Live Score-England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Lord's, London

Live Score-England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Ashes 2023: England Announce Squad For First Two Tests Vs Australia | Check Full Squad

Ashes 2023: England Announce Squad For First Two Tests Vs Au...

Explained! Why Team India Is Using Multi-Coloured Rubber Balls For Fielding Practice Ahead Of WTC Final?

Explained! Why Team India Is Using Multi-Coloured Rubber Bal...

Various Team India Test Jersey Over The Years

Various Team India Test Jersey Over The Years

Advertisement