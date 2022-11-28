New Delhi: Former India skipper MS Dhoni is arguably the best India skipper of all time. The talismanic cricketer led India to three ICC tournament wins, including a T20 World Cup in 2007, a 50-over World Cup in 2011, and a Champions Trophy in 2013. MS Dhoni also boasts of a stellar record as CSK captain in the Indian Premier League as he has led the franchise to four IPL titles.

Dhoni is known to get the best out of the players, bringing a sense of calmness to the team, which is one of the prime reasons why he has been successful as a skipper.

Recently, India and CSK batter Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up about his learnings from MS Dhoni. Gaikwad revealed that every time the team loses, Dhoni used to ask the players to stay relaxed as wins and losses are part and parcel of the game. Gaikwad added that Dhoni taught him to be neutral in every situation, irrespective of the result of the game.

“All the players gelled really well. Everyone used to be a little quiet for 10 15 mins after losing a game. But Mahi bhai…after coming back from the presentation, would tell us, ‘Relax boys, it happens.’,” CSK opener Gaikwad told Chopra during the special interaction with Aakash Chopra.

“You tend to relax a little bit after hearing that. MS Dhoni taught me how to stay neutral when things aren’t going your way. And even when you are on the winning side, it is important to stay neutral,” Gaikwad added. Indian opener Gaikwad received his maiden India call-up after his impressive run for CSK in the world’s richest T20 league.

CSK won the IPL title in 2021, with Gaikwad winning the orange cap with 635 runs. However, they had a dreadful season the following year as they failed to reach the playoffs. Gaikwad revealed that irrespective of the defeats, the team’s atmosphere always remained calm due to MS Dhoni.

“Win or lose, MS Dhoni made sure that the team atmosphere remained the same. Yes, there was surely a lot of disappointment, but no negativity. There was no blame game. A lot of times when you keep on losing, different groups are formed within the team. But that didn’t happen in CSK,” said Gaikwad