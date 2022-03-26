IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Updates: Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad didn’t trouble the scorers much as he was dismissed off the third ball of the first over from Umesh Yadav. Nitish Rana took a brilliant catch in the slips as Gaikwad took the long walk back to the dressing room.

Umesh got the new ball to move and Gaikwad poked at a ball outside off-stump only to find Rana at slips who made no mistake. This is not the first the CSK opener has got out for a duck though. He started the 2020 season in a similar fashion and was dismissed for a duck in the first match. But Gaikwad more than made up for it in the following season (IPL 2021) by becoming the highest run-getter.

The 25-year-old has been a prolific run-scorer for Chennai off late and has scored 208 runs in the last 4 innings at an average of 52 and an impressive strike rate of 138.

Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to the dismissal:

Ruturaj Gaikwad started his 2020 season with a duck. He was the highest run-getter in IPL-2021. He has started 2022 season with a duck.#CSKvsKKR Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 26, 2022

Mandatory bad match for Ruturaj Gaikwad ✅ Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) March 26, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad and his disasters in the first few matches. A terrible love story. Brainfaded (@iRon_Rv) March 26, 2022

– Not a good start in the tournament! – People are trolling! – Just remember it’s just the beginning, We are #CSK , we know how to Comeback#CSKvsKKR | #RuturajGaikwad#IPL2022 | #Whistlepodu pic.twitter.com/AqnDdpVX2g Ruturaj Gaikwad FC™ (@Ruturaj_FC) March 26, 2022

Having said all that, CSK will be aware of the fact that Gaikwad is a quality player and he has the whole tournament infront of him to make up for his early dismissal today.