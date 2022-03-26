<strong>IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Updates:</strong> Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't trouble the scorers much as he was dismissed off the third ball of the first over from Umesh Yadav. Nitish Rana took a brilliant catch in the slips as Gaikwad took the long walk back to the dressing room. <p></p> <p></p>Umesh got the new ball to move and Gaikwad poked at a ball outside off-stump only to find Rana at slips who made no mistake. This is not the first the CSK opener has got out for a duck though. He started the 2020 season in a similar fashion and was dismissed for a duck in the first match. But Gaikwad more than made up for it in the following season (IPL 2021) by becoming the highest run-getter. <p></p> <p></p>The 25-year-old has been a prolific run-scorer for Chennai off late and has scored 208 runs in the last 4 innings at an average of 52 and an impressive strike rate of 138. <p></p> <p></p>Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to the dismissal: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ruturaj Gaikwad started his 2020 season with a duck. <p></p> <p></p>He was the highest run-getter in IPL-2021. <p></p> <p></p>He has started 2022 season with a duck.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvsKKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvsKKR</a></p> <p></p> Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) <a href="https://twitter.com/UPStatsman/status/1507720742347149313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Mandatory bad match for Ruturaj Gaikwad &#x2705;</p> <p></p> Heisenberg &#x2622; (@internetumpire) <a href="https://twitter.com/internetumpire/status/1507720409474600961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Umesh Yadav strikes Ruturaj Gaikwad, edged to Rana at 1st slip!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvKKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvKKR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cricket</a> <a href="https://t.co/OU7V1vSr02">pic.twitter.com/OU7V1vSr02</a></p> <p></p> ProBatsman (@probatsman) <a href="https://twitter.com/probatsman/status/1507720727046209538?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ruturaj Gaikwad and his disasters in the first few matches. A terrible love story.</p> <p></p> Brainfaded (@iRon_Rv) <a href="https://twitter.com/iRon_Rv/status/1507720902817251329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ruturaj Gaikwad did what Rohit Sharma does in important matches. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvsKKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvsKKR</a> <a href="https://t.co/rl2H9EzlV6">pic.twitter.com/rl2H9EzlV6</a></p> <p></p> &#x2665;&#xfe0f; (@TheJinxyyyy) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheJinxyyyy/status/1507727170650660873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">- Not a good start in the tournament! <p></p> <p></p>- People are trolling! <p></p> <p></p>- Just remember it's just the beginning, We are <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSK%F0%93%83%AC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSK</a> , we know how to Comeback<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvsKKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvsKKR</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuturajGaikwad?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuturajGaikwad</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Whistlepodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Whistlepodu</a> <a href="https://t.co/AqnDdpVX2g">pic.twitter.com/AqnDdpVX2g</a></p> <p></p> Ruturaj Gaikwad FC&#x2122; (@Ruturaj_FC) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ruturaj_FC/status/1507727181866160131?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>Having said all that, CSK will be aware of the fact that Gaikwad is a quality player and he has the whole tournament infront of him to make up for his early dismissal today.