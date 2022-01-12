Cape Town: In a week’s time, the players would be switching to the white-ball leg. While it is not easy to switch formats so quickly, these are professional cricketers and are expected to adapt. So, while Virat Kohli and Co are still focused on scripting history by winning the Cape Town Test, there are players who will join the Indian setup soon as a part of the limited-overs squad. India will play three ODIs against the hosts.

The first and the second ODI will take place on January 19 and 21 at Boland Park in Paarl. The third and final ODI will take place on January 23 at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

While India looks like a strong unit, there are players who may be benched throughout the series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Despite Rohit Sharma’s absence, Ruturaj Gaikwad may have to sit out. That is because there is captain KL Rahul and the experienced Shikhar Dhawan. Given the fact that this is a big tour, it is unlikely the Indian management would throw young Gaikwad in the line of fire. Well, but if Dhawan fails to fire or if India wins the first two matches, Gaikwad may get a go in the dead rubber.

Venkatesh Iyer: With Shardul Thakur on the side, will Venkatesh Iyer get an opportunity to make his ODI debut? It would be an interesting call if Iyer is picked over Thakur. Unfortunately, Iyer is another candidate who may be benched throughout the ODI series.

18-Men Squad For South Africa ODIs: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj