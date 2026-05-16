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Ruturaj Gaikwad’s calm message on CSK’s playoff hopes after defeat vs LSG, says…

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad remained positive and calm despite a seven-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants that dented Chennai’s playoff hopes.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 16, 2026, 09:12 AM IST

Published On May 16, 2026, 09:12 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 16, 2026, 09:12 AM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad after CSK loss to LSG

Ruturaj Gaikwad after CSK loss to LSG

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a major blow in their IPL 2026 playoff race after defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven wickets on Friday. The loss has now left CSK in a difficult position, with the team needing victories in their remaining league matches and depending on other results to stay alive in the playoff race.

Despite already being eliminated from the tournament, LSG produced one of their best performances of the season in front of the home crowd. A powerful innings from Mitchell Marsh helped Lucknow comfortably chase down the target and damage Chennai’s qualification hopes.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad admits CSK bowlers had an off-day

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted after the match that the bowling unit failed to deliver on the night and said the team would look to fix those mistakes quickly before the remaining fixtures.

Bowling had an off-day today,” said Gaikwad, adding, “the first challenge is getting to Chennai and make sure we improve on the areas we need to improve, and then adapt and assess the conditions (in the remaining to league games).”

Even after the loss, the CSK skipper remained hopeful about the team’s playoff chances and insisted there was no reason to panic.

It is simple (playoff hopes), nothing complicated. Nothing to worry about, just ensure we have a good day and hope that we turn things around.

Gaikwad feels CSK posted a competitive total

Gaikwad believed Chennai had managed a fighting score on a pitch that offered some assistance to the fast bowlers. However, he credited the LSG batters for the aggressive way they handled the chase.

There was a bit of something for the fast bowlers. Found it difficult to hit it off a hard length. We were looking at 160-170, and got 180. Nothing much better we could have done from a batting point of view.

They (LSG) batted well and played some extraordinary shots. We were looking (to bowl the short ball) but (Josh) Inglis played differently in the last game, and Marsh plays the short ball well, so we were trying to hit a hard length.

We missed on execution but they played extraordinary shots. Sometimes the opposition can play good cricket than you, and you have to accept it,” he added.

Also Read: Akash Singh reveals the reason behind his note celebration against CSK in IPL 2026, says…

Also Read: IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh’s four consecutive sixes heroics guide LSG to a 7-wicket win over CSK

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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