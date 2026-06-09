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Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century powers India A to thrilling win over Sri Lanka A

Star player Ruturaj Gaikwad's impressive batting performance helped Team India A defeat Sri Lanka A by 8 runs. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 09, 2026, 08:49 PM IST

Published On Jun 09, 2026, 08:49 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 09, 2026, 08:49 PM IST

India A defeat Sri Lanka A by 8 runs

Team India A defeat Sri Lanka A by 8 runs

A magnificent century from Ruturaj Gaikwad and a composed effort from the bowlers helped India A begin the Tri-Nation A Series with a hard-fought 8-run victory over Sri Lanka A at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday. Gaikwad rescued India A from a precarious position before the visitors defended 277 to emerge victorious in a nail-biting contest that went deep into the chase.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century rescues India A after early collapse

Asked to bat first, India A were rocked early as they slipped to 16/2, with both Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh departing cheaply. Sooryavanshi’s much-anticipated return after his IPL heroics lasted only 14 runs, leaving India A under pressure in the opening overs.

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Gaikwad then produced a captain’s knock, rebuilding the innings with maturity and control. The right-hander struck 101 off 114 deliveries, an innings laced with six fours and three sixes, stabilising the innings after the early collapse and ensuring India A remained on course for a competitive total.

The middle order chipped in around him with captain Tilak Varma playing a 60-run knock, before a late flourish lifted the scoring rate. Ayush Badoni contributed a brisk 24 from 18 balls, while Suryansh Shedge’s unbeaten 26 off just 14 deliveries gave India A the finishing kick. The visitors collected 89 runs in the final 10 overs to post 277/6 from their 50 overs.

Sri Lanka A responded positively, with Niroshan Dickwella providing early momentum before the hosts kept pace with the required rate through the middle overs. However, India A managed to strike at crucial intervals to prevent a decisive partnership from taking the game away.

Anshul Kamboj and Arshad Khan help India A seal thrilling win

The chase was anchored by Sahan Arachchige, who played a superb knock of 74 from 72 balls and brought Sri Lanka A within touching distance of victory. Entering the final stages, the hosts required just 17 runs from the last three overs and appeared favourites.

But India A found a way back through Anshul Kamboj. The pacer delivered a crucial yorker to bowl Arachchige in the 48th over, ending a threatening innings and injecting fresh life into the contest. Kamboj’s breakthrough left Sri Lanka A needing 16 runs from 16 deliveries and shifted the pressure back onto the home side.

India A held their nerve in the closing moments, with Arshad Khan squeezing the lower order with back-to-back wickets in the 49th over and defending the target as the hosts were bowled out for just 269 runs and lost the match by 8 runs.

Brief Scores: India A 277/6 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 101, Tilak Varma 60; Mohamed Shiraz 2-67) beat Sri Lanka A all out for 269 in 48.5 overs (Sahan Arachchige 74, Niroshan Dickwella 47;Arshad Khan 2-24, Ayush Badoni 2-46) by 8 runs.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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